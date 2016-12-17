Kings at Dallas Mavericks preview

Kings (10-16) at Mavericks (6-20)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Forget last meeting: The Kings posted their most lopsided win of the season, 120-89, on Dec. 7 at Dallas. That game means nothing. If the Kings think that will simply carry over, they’re in trouble.
2. Three-point defense: The Kings held Memphis to 5 of 25 on 3-point shooting Friday night. But it’s still a concern, so Sacramento must find shooters and contest shots on the perimeter. The Kings can’t allow the Mavs to get comfortable shooting the 3.
3. Keep talking: Kings coach Dave Joerger praised the team’s communication on defense against Memphis. That communication must continue if the Kings are to continue to improve their defense.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
17
Garrett Temple
SG
23
Ben McLemore
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Mavericks
No.
Player
Pos.
8
Deron Williams
PG
23
Wesley Matthews
SG
40
Harrison Barnes
SF
10
Dorian Finney-Smith
PF
50
Salah Mejri
C
