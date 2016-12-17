Kings Blog

December 17, 2016 5:38 PM

Kings at Dallas Mavericks preview

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (10-16) at Mavericks (6-20)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Forget last meeting: The Kings posted their most lopsided win of the season, 120-89, on Dec. 7 at Dallas. That game means nothing. If the Kings think that will simply carry over, they’re in trouble.

2. Three-point defense: The Kings held Memphis to 5 of 25 on 3-point shooting Friday night. But it’s still a concern, so Sacramento must find shooters and contest shots on the perimeter. The Kings can’t allow the Mavs to get comfortable shooting the 3.

3. Keep talking: Kings coach Dave Joerger praised the team’s communication on defense against Memphis. That communication must continue if the Kings are to continue to improve their defense.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

17

Garrett Temple

SG

23

Ben McLemore

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Mavericks

No.

Player

Pos.

8

Deron Williams

PG

23

Wesley Matthews

SG

40

Harrison Barnes

SF

10

Dorian Finney-Smith

PF

50

Salah Mejri

C

About This Blog


