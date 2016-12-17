Kings Blog

December 17, 2016 6:43 PM

Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (23-4, last week 1)

Draymond Green’s defense has been stellar in clutch situations.

2. Spurs (21-5, LW 2)

Once again quietly going along, nipping at the Warriors in the standings.

3. Rockets (20-7, LW 5)

Houston is launching 3s at a record rate and has won nine straight.

4. Cavaliers (18-6, LW 3)

The Cavs can afford to rest players and still win the East comfortably.

5. Raptors (18-8, LW 4)

The Cavaliers remain Toronto’s biggest obstacle.

6. Clippers (20-7, LW 6)

The Clippers have emerged from their slump with four straight wins.

7. Grizzlies (18-10, LW 7)

Mike Conley returned to the lineup Friday, well ahead of schedule.

8. Jazz (17-10, LW 9)

Utah is getting healthy and improving.

9. Thunder (15-11, LW 8)

Triple-doubles are nice, but Russell Westbrook is more concerned with winning.

10. Knicks (14-12, LW 11)

Could Derrick Rose’s back injury become a major concern?

11. Celtics (14-12, LW 12)

Boston is playing inconsistently, and Isaiah Thomas has a groin injury.

12. Bucks (13-12, LW 15)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on his way to being an All-Star.

13. Hornets (14-13, LW 10)

Three-game winning streak has been followed by a four-game slide.

14. Pistons (14-14, LW 14)

Detroit can move up the standings with most of the East lagging behind Cleveland and Toronto.

15. Bulls (13-13, LW 13)

Chicago has gone from early season surprise to slumping.

16. Hawks (13-13, LW 17)

Dwight Howard’s scoring and rebounding averages are higher than last season’s.

17. Trail Blazers (13-15, LW 16)

Portland is in the top eight in the West, but not playing at a high level.

18. Pacers (13-14, LW 18)

Paul George might have to play at an MVP level for Indiana to make the playoffs.

19. Wizards (11-14, LW 22)

Washington is rounding into form, winning 6 of 10.

20. Magic (12-16, LW 19)

D.J. Augustin has assumed starting point guard duties ahead of Elfrid Payton.

21. Kings (10-16, LW 21)

Garrett Temple has proven to be a steadying influence.

22. Nuggets (10-16, LW 23)

Denver shook up the starting lineup Friday amid struggles.

23. Lakers (11-18, LW 20)

After a surprising start, the Lakers endured an eight-game losing streak.

24. Pelicans (9-19, LW 25)

A healthy Tyreke Evans could help turn the season around.

25. Suns (8-18, LW 24)

Rookie Marquese Chriss certainly plays with an edge.

26. Heat (9-18, LW 26)

Hassan Whiteside is the most interesting player on the Heat.

27. Timberwolves (7-18, LW 27)

Minnesota has three players averaging at least 20 points, but that’s not leading to more wins.

28. Nets (7-18, LW 28)

Brooklyn is third in the NBA in 3-point attempts (33.2 per game), but is making only 33 percent.

29. 76ers (6-20, LW 29)

Nerlens Noel’s frustration over his lack of playing time was predictable.

30. Mavericks (6-20, LW 30)

Rick Carlisle has the Mavs competing, even as losses pile up.

Sports Videos