Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (23-4, last week 1)
Draymond Green’s defense has been stellar in clutch situations.
2. Spurs (21-5, LW 2)
Once again quietly going along, nipping at the Warriors in the standings.
3. Rockets (20-7, LW 5)
Houston is launching 3s at a record rate and has won nine straight.
4. Cavaliers (18-6, LW 3)
The Cavs can afford to rest players and still win the East comfortably.
5. Raptors (18-8, LW 4)
The Cavaliers remain Toronto’s biggest obstacle.
6. Clippers (20-7, LW 6)
The Clippers have emerged from their slump with four straight wins.
7. Grizzlies (18-10, LW 7)
Mike Conley returned to the lineup Friday, well ahead of schedule.
8. Jazz (17-10, LW 9)
Utah is getting healthy and improving.
9. Thunder (15-11, LW 8)
Triple-doubles are nice, but Russell Westbrook is more concerned with winning.
10. Knicks (14-12, LW 11)
Could Derrick Rose’s back injury become a major concern?
11. Celtics (14-12, LW 12)
Boston is playing inconsistently, and Isaiah Thomas has a groin injury.
12. Bucks (13-12, LW 15)
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on his way to being an All-Star.
13. Hornets (14-13, LW 10)
Three-game winning streak has been followed by a four-game slide.
14. Pistons (14-14, LW 14)
Detroit can move up the standings with most of the East lagging behind Cleveland and Toronto.
15. Bulls (13-13, LW 13)
Chicago has gone from early season surprise to slumping.
16. Hawks (13-13, LW 17)
Dwight Howard’s scoring and rebounding averages are higher than last season’s.
17. Trail Blazers (13-15, LW 16)
Portland is in the top eight in the West, but not playing at a high level.
18. Pacers (13-14, LW 18)
Paul George might have to play at an MVP level for Indiana to make the playoffs.
19. Wizards (11-14, LW 22)
Washington is rounding into form, winning 6 of 10.
20. Magic (12-16, LW 19)
D.J. Augustin has assumed starting point guard duties ahead of Elfrid Payton.
21. Kings (10-16, LW 21)
Garrett Temple has proven to be a steadying influence.
22. Nuggets (10-16, LW 23)
Denver shook up the starting lineup Friday amid struggles.
23. Lakers (11-18, LW 20)
After a surprising start, the Lakers endured an eight-game losing streak.
24. Pelicans (9-19, LW 25)
A healthy Tyreke Evans could help turn the season around.
25. Suns (8-18, LW 24)
Rookie Marquese Chriss certainly plays with an edge.
26. Heat (9-18, LW 26)
Hassan Whiteside is the most interesting player on the Heat.
27. Timberwolves (7-18, LW 27)
Minnesota has three players averaging at least 20 points, but that’s not leading to more wins.
28. Nets (7-18, LW 28)
Brooklyn is third in the NBA in 3-point attempts (33.2 per game), but is making only 33 percent.
29. 76ers (6-20, LW 29)
Nerlens Noel’s frustration over his lack of playing time was predictable.
30. Mavericks (6-20, LW 30)
Rick Carlisle has the Mavs competing, even as losses pile up.
