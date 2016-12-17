Kings’ busy week begins with a team they’ve already routed

Sunday at Mavericks
Time: 1 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: The Mavericks have struggled all season and the Kings cannot afford to drop this game as they attempt to build confidence.
Mavs player to watch: Harrison Barnes is averaging a career-high 20.4 points and much of Dallas’ offense goes through him with Dirk Nowitzki out. It is Barnes’ first season in Dallas after four with Golden State. If the Warriors had not signed Kevin Durant, Barnes might still be a Warrior.
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Kings routed the Mavericks 120-89 on Dec. 7. It is the Kings largest margin of victory this season.
Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Portland has been underwhelming this season, but still has an explosive backcourt in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.
Trail Blazers player to watch: Lillard is averaging 27.7 points and 6.0 assists. He averages 29.4 points and 6.8 assists on 51.6 percent shooting in wins this season.
Last meeting: Lillard (36 points) and McCollum (31 points) had enough to overcome Cousins (33 points) and Rudy Gay (29 points) in a 122-120 overtime win on Nov. 11 in Portland.
Wednesday at Jazz
Time: 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Utah is one of the NBA’s up-and-coming teams and it’s never easy for visitors to win at their arena.
Trail Blazers player to watch: Rudy Gobert is one of the NBA’s best defensive centers and he did a good job on Cousins in their first meeting this season. He’s averaging 12.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.
Last meeting: Gobert had 17 points, 14 rebounds and a season-high six blocks as Utah held the Kings to just eight points in the fourth quarter of a 104-84 win on Dec. 10. That was a season-low for points in a quarter for the Kings.
Friday at Timberwolves
Time: 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Minnesota isn’t winning many games, but their young trio of Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine makes the Timberwolves a threat to win every night.
Timberwolves player to watch: Wiggins is emerging as one of the NBA’s better perimeter players and will certainly test Sacramento’s defense. He’s averaging 22.2 points.
Last meeting: Cousins scored 29 points and Matt Barnes had nine assists as the Kings defeated Minnesota 106-103 on Oct. 29. It was the first win for the Kings at Golden 1 Center.
