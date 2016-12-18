Kings Blog

December 18, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: ‘We can’t take Dallas lightly’

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Sacramento must maintain defensive focus against Mavericks

The Kings travel to face the Dallas Mavericks, who are tied with Philadelphia for the worst record in the NBA at 6-20. Less than two weeks ago, the Kings dismantled the Mavs by 31 points in Dallas. But Sacramento can’t take anyone lightly.

Kings’ busy week begins with a team they’ve already routed

The Kings have four games this week, including three on the road. Sacramento begins the week Sunday in Dallas, where they blew out the Mavericks earlier this month.

Game plan: Kings vs. Mavericks

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the host Dallas Mavericks.

Scouting the opponent: Mavericks fall to Jazz on Hood’s late 3

The Dallas Mavericks fall to 6-20, including 1-11 on the road, when Utah’s Rodney Hood makes a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give the Jazz a 103-100 home victory on Friday night. The Mavericks host the Kings on Sunday at 1 p.m.

NBA Beat: Fire when ready – Rockets raining 3s

The Houston Rockets launch 3-pointers at a rate that only someone with an affinity for video games would appreciate. If you’re open, shoot the ball. Simple enough?

The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams

The Golden State Warriors remain atop the list while the Dallas Mavericks retain the bottom spot. Where do the Kings fall?

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos