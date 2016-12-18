Kings Daily: ‘We can’t take Dallas lightly’

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Sacramento must maintain defensive focus against Mavericks
The Kings travel to face the Dallas Mavericks, who are tied with Philadelphia for the worst record in the NBA at 6-20. Less than two weeks ago, the Kings dismantled the Mavs by 31 points in Dallas. But Sacramento can’t take anyone lightly.
Kings’ busy week begins with a team they’ve already routed
The Kings have four games this week, including three on the road. Sacramento begins the week Sunday in Dallas, where they blew out the Mavericks earlier this month.
Game plan: Kings vs. Mavericks
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the host Dallas Mavericks.
Scouting the opponent: Mavericks fall to Jazz on Hood’s late 3
The Dallas Mavericks fall to 6-20, including 1-11 on the road, when Utah’s Rodney Hood makes a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give the Jazz a 103-100 home victory on Friday night. The Mavericks host the Kings on Sunday at 1 p.m.
NBA Beat: Fire when ready – Rockets raining 3s
The Houston Rockets launch 3-pointers at a rate that only someone with an affinity for video games would appreciate. If you’re open, shoot the ball. Simple enough?
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
The Golden State Warriors remain atop the list while the Dallas Mavericks retain the bottom spot. Where do the Kings fall?
