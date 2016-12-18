Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins talks to media following the Kings latest loss in Dallas on Sunday, December 18, 2016. The Kings offense struggled throughtout the night due to another slow start, resulting in a double digit deficit at halftime, and players taking a high volume of quick shots instead of increasing ball movement to explore, second, third or fourth options, say Cousins.