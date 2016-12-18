Season-low point total dooms Kings in 99-79 loss at Dallas

Player of the game: Rookie Dorian Finney-Smith scored a season-high 17 points as the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 99-79 victory over the Kings on Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Kings struggled offensively, finishing with a season low in points. Six Mavericks scored in double figures.
Turning point: Any chance of a comeback by the Kings ended in the third quarter when they were held to 14 points. The Kings were down nine with 10:39 left in the third and didn’t get any closer.
X-factor: The 3-point shot continues to be an enemy of the Kings. Dallas shot 13 of 33 (39.4 percent) from 3-point range while the Kings struggled, shooting 8 of 31 (25.8 percent).
Injuries: Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Omri Casspi (illness) were out for the Kings.
Records: Kings 10-17; Mavericks 7-20
Comments