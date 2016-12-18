Kings Blog

December 18, 2016 5:06 PM

Season-low point total dooms Kings in 99-79 loss at Dallas

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Rookie Dorian Finney-Smith scored a season-high 17 points as the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 99-79 victory over the Kings on Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Kings struggled offensively, finishing with a season low in points. Six Mavericks scored in double figures.

Turning point: Any chance of a comeback by the Kings ended in the third quarter when they were held to 14 points. The Kings were down nine with 10:39 left in the third and didn’t get any closer.

X-factor: The 3-point shot continues to be an enemy of the Kings. Dallas shot 13 of 33 (39.4 percent) from 3-point range while the Kings struggled, shooting 8 of 31 (25.8 percent).

Injuries: Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Omri Casspi (illness) were out for the Kings.

Records: Kings 10-17; Mavericks 7-20

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos