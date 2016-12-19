Kings Blog

December 19, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cousins’ big game not enough

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Cousins solid, but Kings score season low in loss to Mavericks

DeMarcus Cousins dominates the undermanned Mavericks with 33 points, but only one other King scores in double figures in a 99-79 loss in Dallas. The 79 points is a season low for Sacramento.

Joerger calls Bee’s coverage of Cousins-Furillo spat ‘ridiculous’

Kings coach Dave Joerger responds to The Bee’s coverage of a confrontation between DeMarcus Cousins and Bee columnist Andy Furillo, calling the paper’s decision to publish a video and column showing Cousins’ targeting Furillo and other reporters “ridiculous.”

Scouting the opponent: Trail Blazers, fresh off rout, visit Kings on Tuesday

Damian Lillard scored 20 points playing in his hometown, but his Portland Trail Blazers were blown out Saturday by the Golden State Warriors. The Blazers make their first trip to Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.

Video: Cousins says Kings needed better ball movement

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road loss to the Dallas Mavericks

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks 99, Kings 79 in photos

An elated Cousins on his 55-point night and bizarre final minute

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

