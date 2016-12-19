Kings Daily: Cousins’ big game not enough

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Cousins solid, but Kings score season low in loss to Mavericks
DeMarcus Cousins dominates the undermanned Mavericks with 33 points, but only one other King scores in double figures in a 99-79 loss in Dallas. The 79 points is a season low for Sacramento.
Joerger calls Bee’s coverage of Cousins-Furillo spat ‘ridiculous’
Kings coach Dave Joerger responds to The Bee’s coverage of a confrontation between DeMarcus Cousins and Bee columnist Andy Furillo, calling the paper’s decision to publish a video and column showing Cousins’ targeting Furillo and other reporters “ridiculous.”
Scouting the opponent: Trail Blazers, fresh off rout, visit Kings on Tuesday
Damian Lillard scored 20 points playing in his hometown, but his Portland Trail Blazers were blown out Saturday by the Golden State Warriors. The Blazers make their first trip to Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Video: Cousins says Kings needed better ball movement
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road loss to the Dallas Mavericks
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at American Airlines Center.
