Kings to face Portland’s potent backcourt of Lillard, McCollum

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

0:54 City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

1:22 Dave Joerger didn't see the "force" Kings needed to win at Dallas

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:41 Mayor Steinberg calls rise in homeless deaths unacceptable

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy