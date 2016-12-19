Kings to face Portland’s potent backcourt of Lillard, McCollum

Kings (10-17) vs. Trail Blazers (13-16)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Backcourt production: Don’t expect the Kings’ backcourt to outscore Portland’s duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who are averaging a combined 49.4 points. In Sunday’s loss at Dallas, Garrett Temple and Darren Collison totaled seven points on 2-of-18 shooting.
2. Look out for Leonard: Portland center Meyers Leonard said he frustrates DeMarcus Cousins. The two received technicals in the teams’ first meeting in November, and look for Leonard to try to irk Cousins.
3. Hit first: Following a three-game trip, the Kings must come out with energy and focus. Otherwise, Lillard and McCollum will make them pay.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
17
Garrett Temple
SG
23
Ben McLemore
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Trail Blazers
No.
Player
Pos.
0
Damian Lillard
PG
3
C.J. McCollum
SG
8
Al-Farouq Aminu
SF
4
Maurice Harkless
PF
24
Mason Plumlee
C
