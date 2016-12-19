Kings Blog

December 19, 2016 8:46 PM

Kings to face Portland’s potent backcourt of Lillard, McCollum

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (10-17) vs. Trail Blazers (13-16)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Backcourt production: Don’t expect the Kings’ backcourt to outscore Portland’s duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who are averaging a combined 49.4 points. In Sunday’s loss at Dallas, Garrett Temple and Darren Collison totaled seven points on 2-of-18 shooting.

2. Look out for Leonard: Portland center Meyers Leonard said he frustrates DeMarcus Cousins. The two received technicals in the teams’ first meeting in November, and look for Leonard to try to irk Cousins.

3. Hit first: Following a three-game trip, the Kings must come out with energy and focus. Otherwise, Lillard and McCollum will make them pay.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

17

Garrett Temple

SG

23

Ben McLemore

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Trail Blazers

No.

Player

Pos.

0

Damian Lillard

PG

3

C.J. McCollum

SG

8

Al-Farouq Aminu

SF

4

Maurice Harkless

PF

24

Mason Plumlee

C

