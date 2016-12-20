Kings Blog

December 20, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Ball movement a must

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings: Better scoring opportunities must be generated

The Kings’ offense continued to struggle Sunday, scoring a season low in a 99-79 loss to Dallas. Could better ball movement boost the offense?

Game plan: Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rankings roundup: Kings hovering in a ‘Catch-22’

For the third week in a row, the Kings manage an average ranking of around 22nd in six weekly polls.

Side-by-side: Are Kings better this season than last?

Comparing the Kings’ NBA rankings after 26 games this season and last reveals some improvement and some regression.

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

Dave Joerger: 'Ty Lawson was terrific'

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos