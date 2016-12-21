Coach Joerger responds to discipline of Cousins, time to move on

Sacramento Kings coach David Joerger meets with members of the media before the start of their game against the Portland Trailblazers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Reporters asked Joerger how he felt regarding the discipline of forward DeMarcus Cousins, to which he quickly answered, "I didn't think it was an issue to begin with...we dealt with it...I have said all I am going to say on it, and so has DeMarcus, and so we roll on..."