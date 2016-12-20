Kings Blog

December 20, 2016 10:19 PM

Kings back on road to face Jazz

Kings (11-17) at Jazz (18-11)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Gobert vs. Cousins: Jazz center Rudy Gobert outplayed DeMarcus Cousins on Dec. 10 at Utah. Cousins needs to be more efficient on offense after making only 7 of 22 shots in that game.

2. Look out for Hayward: Utah small forward Gordon Hayward is a talented scorer, and he had 26 points in the first meeting. Sacramento must make it harder for him to score.

3. Stamina check: Kings coach Dave Joerger thought his team was worn out by the end of the 104-84 loss Dec. 10. The Kings’ fatigue was evident when they scored a season-low eight points in the fourth quarter. Utah played the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Tuesday, so both teams will have to deal with tiredness.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Jazz

No.

Player

Pos.

11

Dante Exum

PG

5

Rodney Hood

SG

20

Gordon Hayward

SF

33

Boris Diaw

PF

27

Rudy Gobert

C

Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings' offense

