Kings back on road to face Jazz

Kings (11-17) at Jazz (18-11)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Gobert vs. Cousins: Jazz center Rudy Gobert outplayed DeMarcus Cousins on Dec. 10 at Utah. Cousins needs to be more efficient on offense after making only 7 of 22 shots in that game.
2. Look out for Hayward: Utah small forward Gordon Hayward is a talented scorer, and he had 26 points in the first meeting. Sacramento must make it harder for him to score.
3. Stamina check: Kings coach Dave Joerger thought his team was worn out by the end of the 104-84 loss Dec. 10. The Kings’ fatigue was evident when they scored a season-low eight points in the fourth quarter. Utah played the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Tuesday, so both teams will have to deal with tiredness.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Jazz
No.
Player
Pos.
11
Dante Exum
PG
5
Rodney Hood
SG
20
Gordon Hayward
SF
33
Boris Diaw
PF
27
Rudy Gobert
C
Comments