December 20, 2016 10:36 PM

DeMarcus Cousins’ season-high 55 points leads Kings past Trail Blazers

By Jason Jones

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins scored a season-high 55 points to go with 13 rebounds as the Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 126-121 Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings trailed 72-60 at halftime, but Cousins helped lead the comeback, supported by strong play from the bench.

Turning point: The Kings outscored the Trail Blazers 33-22 in the fourth quarter.

X-factor: The Kings got big games from Ty Lawson (16 points, eight assists), Anthony Tolliver (11 points) and Arron Afflalo (11 points) off the bench.

Injuries: The Kings’ Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Omri Casspi (illness) were out.

Records: Kings 11-17; Trail Blazers 13-17

Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

