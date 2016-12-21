Kings Blog
An elated Cousins on his 55-point night and bizarre final minute
An unusally ecstatic DeMarcus Cousins talks to media about his 55-point night and the bizarre occurences in the final minute of the Kings 126-121 victory over Portland on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. With only 35-seconds left in the game, Cousins was ejected for receiving a second technical foul during his celebration of a made field-goal that put the Kings ahead for good and also drawing a foul on Portland's Mason Plumlee for a possible three-point play. The officials huddled together and decided to rescind the second technical, allowing Cousins to return to the floor and finish the victory with his teammates.Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee