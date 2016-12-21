Cousins’ ‘comeback’ helps Kings complete comeback over Blazers

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

1:13 Will Trump support black colleges?

2:43 Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

0:37 Coach Joerger responds to discipline of Cousins, time to move on

1:55 All work, no play this summer for Malachi Richardson

1:47 California Chrome's farewell to California fans

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street