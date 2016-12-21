Kings Blog

Kings Daily: Cousins’ 55 points lead comeback

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Overturned technical works in Cousins’ favor

Following a tumultuous day for Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, he scores a season-high 55 points to help his team defeat Portland 126-121. The game was not without drama, however, and a late technical foul call on Cousins that was overturned.

Recap: Bench comes up big in victory

Ty Lawson, Aaron Afflalo and Anthony Tolliver combine for 38 points off the bench in the Kings’ win over the Trail Blazers.

Ailene Voisin: Team has enabled Cousins’ misbehavior

The Kings fined DeMarcus Cousins $50,000 on Tuesday, but overall, they’re almost shameless apologists for their All-Star center’s poor behavior.

Cousins draws fine, issues apology for distraction

DeMarcus Cousins issues a statement, apologizing for how his angry outburst at Bee columnist Andy Furillo had become a distraction to the team.

Game plan: Kings vs. Utah

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Scouting the opponent: Jazz hammered by Warriors

Joe Johnson leads the way for Utah in its 104-74 road loss to the Golden State Warriors. It is the Jazz’s seventh consecutive loss to the Warriors.

Crunching the numbers of Tuesday’s win

Behind the statistics of the Kings’ comeback victory over the Trail Blazers

Sports Videos