Kings Daily: Cousins’ 55 points lead comeback

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Overturned technical works in Cousins’ favor
Following a tumultuous day for Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, he scores a season-high 55 points to help his team defeat Portland 126-121. The game was not without drama, however, and a late technical foul call on Cousins that was overturned.
Recap: Bench comes up big in victory
Ty Lawson, Aaron Afflalo and Anthony Tolliver combine for 38 points off the bench in the Kings’ win over the Trail Blazers.
Ailene Voisin: Team has enabled Cousins’ misbehavior
The Kings fined DeMarcus Cousins $50,000 on Tuesday, but overall, they’re almost shameless apologists for their All-Star center’s poor behavior.
Cousins draws fine, issues apology for distraction
DeMarcus Cousins issues a statement, apologizing for how his angry outburst at Bee columnist Andy Furillo had become a distraction to the team.
Game plan: Kings vs. Utah
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
Scouting the opponent: Jazz hammered by Warriors
Joe Johnson leads the way for Utah in its 104-74 road loss to the Golden State Warriors. It is the Jazz’s seventh consecutive loss to the Warriors.
Crunching the numbers of Tuesday’s win
Behind the statistics of the Kings’ comeback victory over the Trail Blazers
Comments