Kings Blog

December 21, 2016 8:43 PM

Ty Lawson helps Kings erase 20-point deficit for 94-93 win over Jazz

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Ty Lawson came off the bench to score 19 points and grab five rebounds as the Kings overcame a 20-point third-quarter deficit for a 94-93 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Sacramento has won three of four.

Turning point: Following his 55-point performance in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, DeMarcus Cousins made only 5 of 18 shots and had 21 points. He also missed two free throws in the final 25 seconds. But Cousins had the defensive play of the game, contesting Gordon Hayward’s tying layup attempt, forcing a miss and grabbing the rebound. Cousins then made two free throws to give the Kings a 94-90 lead with 3.2 seconds to play.

X-factor: Sacramento’s bench came up big in the comeback. Garrett Temple had 11 points, and Arron Afflalo added eight points, four rebounds and three assists.

Injuries: The Kings’ Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Omri Casspi (illness) were out.

Records: Kings 12-17; Jazz 18-12

Ty Lawson says 'focused' Kings were locked in on defense

The Sacramento Kings had Ty Lawson and their bench to give them their second straight win and third in the last four games.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

DeMarcus Cousins praises Ty Lawson's toughness

DeMarcus Cousins said the Sacramento Kings win over the Utah Jazz was more about the bench.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Dave Joerger: 'Ty Lawson was terrific'

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos