Ty Lawson helps Kings erase 20-point deficit for 94-93 win over Jazz

Player of the game: Ty Lawson came off the bench to score 19 points and grab five rebounds as the Kings overcame a 20-point third-quarter deficit for a 94-93 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Sacramento has won three of four.
Turning point: Following his 55-point performance in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, DeMarcus Cousins made only 5 of 18 shots and had 21 points. He also missed two free throws in the final 25 seconds. But Cousins had the defensive play of the game, contesting Gordon Hayward’s tying layup attempt, forcing a miss and grabbing the rebound. Cousins then made two free throws to give the Kings a 94-90 lead with 3.2 seconds to play.
X-factor: Sacramento’s bench came up big in the comeback. Garrett Temple had 11 points, and Arron Afflalo added eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
Injuries: The Kings’ Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Omri Casspi (illness) were out.
Records: Kings 12-17; Jazz 18-12
Comments