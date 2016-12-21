Kings’ Cousins has technical foul count reduced to eight after league review

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins still leads the NBA in technical fouls – but now it’s a tie.
The NBA has rescinded two of his technicals, reducing his season total to eight.
The Washington Wizards’ John Wall also has eight. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook is third with seven.
The league rescinded one technical Nov. 27 against the Brooklyn Nets and another Dec. 12 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I was already aware of it,” Cousins said Wednesday of the ruling. “I talked to Kiki (VanDeWeghe, league vice president of basketball operations) about it and he agreed with my points, and I think he made the right decision.”
Players are suspended for one game once they reach 16 technical fouls for the season. Cousins’ last technical came in the second quarter of Tuesday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Cousins nearly picked up a second technical in the fourth quarter Tuesday when the officials thought he threw his mouthpiece at Portland’s bench. The officials met and asked Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts if Cousins threw the mouthpiece. Stotts confirmed the mouthpiece flew out of Cousins’ mouth. Kings coach Dave Joerger commended Stotts’ honesty.
Joerger said Cousins is trying to control his emotions when making a point with the officials.
“He’s been working hard at it, and there’s been a lot of times where we’ll talk to the referee and we’ll say that didn’t seem like a whole lot, seemed like two guys got tangled up,” Joerger said. “And a lot of them are double techs where two guys get tangled up and they look at it again and it wasn’t a big deal. That’s always good for us.”
The technical against the Lakers especially frustrated Cousins because it wasn’t for arguing with an official or even a player. It was called because he and Lakers assistant coach Brian Shaw engaged in their usual playful trash talk with some profanity. Shaw also had his technical rescinded.
Tuesday’s technical falls into the category Joerger mentioned of getting tangled up with a player rather than getting verbally abusive with an official.
“Hopefully we can get the one from (Tuesday) night rescinded as well,” Cousins said.
One call from the Brooklyn game that stood was a flagrant two on Kings forward Matt Barnes, who spoke with VanDeWeghe hoping to downgrade it at least to a flagrant one.
Under the league’s flagrant-foul point system, a player is suspended for one game once he has five flagrant penalty points. A flagrant two is two points, Barnes’ total this season. A flagrant one is one point.
8 DeMarcus Cousins’ league-leading technical-foul total through Tuesday
Still out – The Kings again were missing two small forwards Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.
Rudy Gay missed his fifth consecutive game because of a strained right hip flexor, and Omri Casspi missed his fourth consecutive game because of illness. Both rode exercise bicycles before the game and could return Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With Gay and Casspi sidelined, Barnes started for the second consecutive game.
Gay is the Kings’ second-leading scorer, averaging 18.6 points.
Also short-handed – Utah was missing guards Dante Exum, George Hill, Rodney Hood and Alec Burks on Wednesday.
The Jazz have dealt with injuries to key players all season but still entered Wednesday with an 18-11 record.
“Until we get healthy, we just have to keep trying to survive,” coach Quin Snyder said. “And hopefully win and then get healthy and figure out even more about who we are.”
