December 22, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Comeback win on the road

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee's coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team.

Lawson leads charge

Ty Lawson scores 19 points off the bench as the Kings overcome a 20-point third-quarter deficit in a 94-93 road win over Utah.

Cousins’ technical total drops

The NBA eliminates two of DeMarcus Cousins’ technical fouls, dropping his season total from 10 to eight.

Breton: Kings have bigger problems than Cousins’ issues

The organization seems to be lacking in the leadership department.

See the game in pictures

Check out a photo gallery from Wednesday night’s game.

Crunching numbers

Go behind the box score from Wednesday’s victory over Utah.

Woman arrested in NYC nightclub brawl

A 42-year-old Compton woman is arrested in connection with the Dec. 5 brawl at a New York nightclub involving DeMarcus Cousins and Matt Barnes of the Kings.

An elated Cousins on his 55-point night and bizarre final minute

Sports Videos