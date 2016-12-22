Kings Daily: Comeback win on the road

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Lawson leads charge
Ty Lawson scores 19 points off the bench as the Kings overcome a 20-point third-quarter deficit in a 94-93 road win over Utah.
Cousins’ technical total drops
The NBA eliminates two of DeMarcus Cousins’ technical fouls, dropping his season total from 10 to eight.
Breton: Kings have bigger problems than Cousins’ issues
The organization seems to be lacking in the leadership department.
See the game in pictures
Check out a photo gallery from Wednesday night’s game.
Crunching numbers
Go behind the box score from Wednesday’s victory over Utah.
Woman arrested in NYC nightclub brawl
A 42-year-old Compton woman is arrested in connection with the Dec. 5 brawl at a New York nightclub involving DeMarcus Cousins and Matt Barnes of the Kings.
