Ty Lawson says 'focused' Kings were locked in on defense

An unusually ecstatic DeMarcus Cousins talks to media about his 55-point night and the bizarre occurrences in the final minute of the Kings 126-121 victory over Portland on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. With only 35-seconds left in the game, Cousins was ejected for receiving a second technical foul during his celebration of a made field-goal that put the Kings ahead for good and also drawing a foul on Portland's Mason Plumlee for a possible three-point play. The officials huddled together and decided to rescind the second technical, allowing Cousins to return to the floor and finish the victory with his teammates.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins talks to media following the Kings latest loss in Dallas on Sunday, December 18, 2016. The Kings offense struggled throughtout the night due to another slow start, resulting in a double digit deficit at halftime, and players taking a high volume of quick shots instead of increasing ball movement to explore, second, third or fourth options, say Cousins.
In a game suited for Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins to go for a career high, he showed of his passing skills in dissecting the Dallas Mavericks’ defense in a 120-89 blowout at American Airlines Center.