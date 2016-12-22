Kings Blog

December 22, 2016

Kings go to Minnesota in search of third consecutive victory

Jason Jones

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (12-17) at Timberwolves (9-19)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Wiggins watch: Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins has always given the Kings problems with his athleticism. He’s averaging 21.9 points.

2. Chasing the KAT: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is an emerging star, and his versatility makes him a tough matchup. One of the best ways the Kings can slow Towns is for DeMarcus Cousins to attack him and challenge last season’s Rookie of the Year to play some defense.

3. Surging T-wolves: Minnesota has won three of four, with the loss in overtime to a hot Houston team. The Timberwolves’ record is deceiving because they are one of the league’s up-and-coming teams.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Timberwolves

No.

Player

Pos.

9

Ricky Rubio

PG

8

Zach LaVine

SG

22

Andrew Wiggins

SF

5

Gorgui Dieng

PF

32

Karl-Anthony Towns

C

Sports Videos