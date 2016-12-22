Kings go to Minnesota in search of third consecutive victory

Kings (12-17) at Timberwolves (9-19)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis
When: Friday, 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Wiggins watch: Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins has always given the Kings problems with his athleticism. He’s averaging 21.9 points.
2. Chasing the KAT: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is an emerging star, and his versatility makes him a tough matchup. One of the best ways the Kings can slow Towns is for DeMarcus Cousins to attack him and challenge last season’s Rookie of the Year to play some defense.
3. Surging T-wolves: Minnesota has won three of four, with the loss in overtime to a hot Houston team. The Timberwolves’ record is deceiving because they are one of the league’s up-and-coming teams.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Timberwolves
No.
Player
Pos.
9
Ricky Rubio
PG
8
Zach LaVine
SG
22
Andrew Wiggins
SF
5
Gorgui Dieng
PF
32
Karl-Anthony Towns
C
