December 23, 2016 8:27 PM

Cousins dominates as Kings beat Minnesota for third straight win

By Jason Jones

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Kings rallied from seven down to start the fourth quarter and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-105 Friday night at Target Center. The Kings have won three in a row and four of their last five games.

Turning point: The Timberwolves had a chance to take the lead late, but Cousins stole the ball from Karl-Anthony Towns and led the break, finding Garrett Temple. He was fouled and made both free throws to give Sacramento a 108-105 lead with 32.7 seconds to play. Towns missed two 3-point attempts on Minnesota’s next possession.

X-factor: Sacramento’s bench had 45 points, led by Anthony Tolliver with a season-high 17.

Injuries: The Kings’ Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) missed his sixth consecutive game.

Records: Kings 13-17; Timberwolves 9-20

