Kings Daily: Big 4th = 3rd win in a row

Kings: Strong fourth quarter knocks off Timberwolves
In the three games before their current three-game winning streak, the Kings were outscored 80-72 in the fourth quarter. With Friday night’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Kings have outscored opponents by 34 points (96-62) in the fourth quarter during their streak.
Kings notes: Injury bug keeps Matt Barnes in demand
Kings coach Dave Joerger would like to give Matt Barnes a rest periodically, but injuries to Rudy Gay and Omri Casspi have kept Barnes in the starting lineup. Barnes, 36, is the oldest player on the roster. Casspi was available Friday after being out because of illness but didn’t play.
Kings recap: Give that game ball to Cousins
Check out the player of the game, turning point, injury report and Kings’ next game.
Crunching the numbers in Kings’ win over T-wolves
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ 109-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Target Center.
Scouting the opponent: Embiid’s 27 not enough; 76ers fall to Suns
The Suns’ low-rated defense was good enough to hold off the 76ers’ low-rated offense in a 123-116 win on Friday, despite a game-high 27 points by Philadelphia center Joe Embiid. The Kings will host Philadelphia on Monday at Golden 1 Center following the weekend off.
