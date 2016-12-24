Ranking the NBA

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (27-4, last week 1)
Golden State’s seven-game win streak currently is longest in the league.
2. Spurs (24-6, LW 2)
The Clippers seem to be San Antonio’s toughest foe.
3. Rockets (22-9, LW 3)
Clint Capela was having a career year before his injury.
4. Cavaliers (22-6, LW 4)
J.R. Smith’s injury could cost the Cavs a chance at the best record in the NBA.
5. Raptors (21-8, LW 5)
DeMar DeRozan is shooting 50.1 percent in Toronto wins.
6. Clippers (22-9, LW 6)
Will the Clippers continue to excel without Blake Griffin?
7. Grizzlies (20-12, LW 7)
Memphis has excelled in close games this season.
8. Thunder (18-12, LW 9)
Russell Westbrook is still carrying the Thunder while Victor Oladipo is injured.
9. Jazz (18-13, LW 8)
Utah has dropped three straight amid key injuries.
10. Hornets (17-13, LW 13)
After four-game slide, Charlotte has won three straight.
11. Knicks (16-13, LW 10)
Brandon Jennings isn’t the starting point guard, but he leads the Knicks with 5.5 assists per game.
12. Celtics (17-13, LW 11)
Celtics still have not found the consistency they’d hoped for this season.
13. Bucks (14-14, LW 12)
Milwaukee is on course to reach the playoffs.
14. Hawks (15-15, LW 16)
Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 assists in first season as a starter.
15. Pacers (15-16, LW 18)
Indiana finally has made its way into the top eight in the Eastern Conference.
16. Wizards (13-16, LW 19)
Otto Porter Jr. is shooting a career-high 53 percent from the field.
17. Kings (13-17, LW 21)
Sacramento has won four of its last five, even with Rudy Gay (hip) out.
18. Bulls (14-15, LW 15)
The Bulls have dropped seven of their last 10.
19. Magic (14-18, LW 20)
Nikola Vucevic’s scoring (12.8 points per game) is on pace to be the second-lowest of his career.
20. Pistons (14-18, LW 14)
Reggie Jackson’s return from injury hasn’t helped yet.
21. Nuggets (12-18, LW 22)
Denver has endured some tough losses this season.
22. Trail Blazers (13-19, LW 17)
Portland has been especially bad on defense this season.
23. Pelicans (11-21, LW 24)
Tim Frazier has found a home in New Orleans.
24. Heat (10-21, LW 26)
Reports have Goran Dragic on the trading block, as he’s a vet who might help a contender.
25. Lakers (11-22, LW 23)
The losses are piling up for injury-plagued Los Angeles.
26. Timberwolves (9-20, LW 27)
There are signs of improvement lately, with three wins in the last five games.
27. Suns (9-21, LW 25)
Brandon Knight has been mentioned in trade rumors.
28. Mavericks (9-21, LW 30)
Dirk Nowitzki finally has returned from injury.
29. 76ers (7-22, LW 29)
Philadelphia has experimented with playing big men Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor together.
30. Nets (7-22, LW 28)
Brooklyn blew a big lead against Golden State during its five-game losing streak.
Comments