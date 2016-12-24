Kings Blog

December 24, 2016

Ranking the NBA

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (27-4, last week 1)

Golden State’s seven-game win streak currently is longest in the league.

2. Spurs (24-6, LW 2)

The Clippers seem to be San Antonio’s toughest foe.

3. Rockets (22-9, LW 3)

Clint Capela was having a career year before his injury.

4. Cavaliers (22-6, LW 4)

J.R. Smith’s injury could cost the Cavs a chance at the best record in the NBA.

5. Raptors (21-8, LW 5)

DeMar DeRozan is shooting 50.1 percent in Toronto wins.

6. Clippers (22-9, LW 6)

Will the Clippers continue to excel without Blake Griffin?

7. Grizzlies (20-12, LW 7)

Memphis has excelled in close games this season.

8. Thunder (18-12, LW 9)

Russell Westbrook is still carrying the Thunder while Victor Oladipo is injured.

9. Jazz (18-13, LW 8)

Utah has dropped three straight amid key injuries.

10. Hornets (17-13, LW 13)

After four-game slide, Charlotte has won three straight.

11. Knicks (16-13, LW 10)

Brandon Jennings isn’t the starting point guard, but he leads the Knicks with 5.5 assists per game.

12. Celtics (17-13, LW 11)

Celtics still have not found the consistency they’d hoped for this season.

13. Bucks (14-14, LW 12)

Milwaukee is on course to reach the playoffs.

14. Hawks (15-15, LW 16)

Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 assists in first season as a starter.

15. Pacers (15-16, LW 18)

Indiana finally has made its way into the top eight in the Eastern Conference.

16. Wizards (13-16, LW 19)

Otto Porter Jr. is shooting a career-high 53 percent from the field.

17. Kings (13-17, LW 21)

Sacramento has won four of its last five, even with Rudy Gay (hip) out.

18. Bulls (14-15, LW 15)

The Bulls have dropped seven of their last 10.

19. Magic (14-18, LW 20)

Nikola Vucevic’s scoring (12.8 points per game) is on pace to be the second-lowest of his career.

20. Pistons (14-18, LW 14)

Reggie Jackson’s return from injury hasn’t helped yet.

21. Nuggets (12-18, LW 22)

Denver has endured some tough losses this season.

22. Trail Blazers (13-19, LW 17)

Portland has been especially bad on defense this season.

23. Pelicans (11-21, LW 24)

Tim Frazier has found a home in New Orleans.

24. Heat (10-21, LW 26)

Reports have Goran Dragic on the trading block, as he’s a vet who might help a contender.

25. Lakers (11-22, LW 23)

The losses are piling up for injury-plagued Los Angeles.

26. Timberwolves (9-20, LW 27)

There are signs of improvement lately, with three wins in the last five games.

27. Suns (9-21, LW 25)

Brandon Knight has been mentioned in trade rumors.

28. Mavericks (9-21, LW 30)

Dirk Nowitzki finally has returned from injury.

29. 76ers (7-22, LW 29)

Philadelphia has experimented with playing big men Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor together.

30. Nets (7-22, LW 28)

Brooklyn blew a big lead against Golden State during its five-game losing streak.

