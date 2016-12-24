Kings Blog

December 24, 2016 5:53 PM

The Kings’ week includes two home games sandwiched around trip to Portland

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Monday vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Jason Jones’ take: The 76ers are tied for the worst record in the NBA, but the Kings better not expect an easy win. Philadelphia has given several teams tough games.

76er to watch: Center Joel Embiid might be on a minutes restriction, but he’s still the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year. He averages 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Last meeting: The game scheduled for Nov. 30 at Philadelphia was postponed because of an unsafe playing surface.

Wednesday at Trail Blazers

Time: 7 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Jason Jones’ take: Portland’s defense has been a problem all season and a reason the team has not played up to expectations.

Trail Blazer to watch: CJ McCollum has averaged 33.5 points in two games against the Kings this season. He’s shooting 56.5 percent against Sacramento.

Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins scored a season-high 55 points as the Kings knocked off the Blazers 126-121 on Dec. 20 in Sacramento.

Saturday vs. Grizzlies

Time: 2 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Jason Jones’ take: Memphis has a knack for winning close games, so the Kings must execute down the stretch if the game is close.

Grizzly to watch: Center Marc Gasol averages 20.0 points and has added a 3-point shot to his game, making him a tougher defensive matchup.

Last meeting: Kosta Koufos had 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Kings beat the Grizzlies 96-92 on Dec. 16 in Memphis.

Compiled by Noel Harris

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

Tolliver is key, but he credits team for 3rd straight Kings win

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos