The Kings’ week includes two home games sandwiched around trip to Portland

Monday vs. 76ers
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: The 76ers are tied for the worst record in the NBA, but the Kings better not expect an easy win. Philadelphia has given several teams tough games.
76er to watch: Center Joel Embiid might be on a minutes restriction, but he’s still the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year. He averages 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.
The #Kings and #76ers had their game postponed due to floor conditions despite DeMarcus Cousins' best efforts https://t.co/np1zygpyRL— TBN (@TBNMedia) December 1, 2016
Last meeting: The game scheduled for Nov. 30 at Philadelphia was postponed because of an unsafe playing surface.
Wednesday at Trail Blazers
Time: 7 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Portland’s defense has been a problem all season and a reason the team has not played up to expectations.
Kings and Trail Blazers Exchange Jabs on Twitter After Ridiculous Game https://t.co/pCO2u4COrw— NBA Updates Ⓜ️ (@MySportsRumor) December 23, 2016
Trail Blazer to watch: CJ McCollum has averaged 33.5 points in two games against the Kings this season. He’s shooting 56.5 percent against Sacramento.
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins scored a season-high 55 points as the Kings knocked off the Blazers 126-121 on Dec. 20 in Sacramento.
Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Time: 2 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Jason Jones’ take: Memphis has a knack for winning close games, so the Kings must execute down the stretch if the game is close.
Grizzly to watch: Center Marc Gasol averages 20.0 points and has added a 3-point shot to his game, making him a tougher defensive matchup.
Last meeting: Kosta Koufos had 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Kings beat the Grizzlies 96-92 on Dec. 16 in Memphis.
Compiled by Noel Harris
