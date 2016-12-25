Kings Blog

December 25, 2016

Kings Daily: Karl’s book causes uproar

Voisin: Karl not making friends with ‘Furious George’

Former Kings coach George Karl is causing an uproar with his yet-to-be released memoir. He takes on former players and bosses, but just as aggressively tackles himself.

NBA Beat: Reaction to Karl’s book no surprise to Kings

Former Kings coach George Karl angers some with his commentary in his new book, “Furious George.” But the Kings got an up-close look at how Karl can offend in his 112-game stint with the team.

Kings’ week includes two home games sandwiched around trip to Portland

The Kings have two home games this week. In between hosting Philadelphia and Memphis, the team travels to Portland for their second matchup with the Trail Blazers in a little over a week.

How the Kings rank among the NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories

How do the Kings compare to the rest of the NBA teams statistically? See here in our photo gallery.

The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams

The Golden State Warriors remain atop the list while the Brooklyn Nets move the bottom spot. Where do the Kings fall?

