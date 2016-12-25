Kings Daily: Karl’s book causes uproar

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Voisin: Karl not making friends with ‘Furious George’
Former Kings coach George Karl is causing an uproar with his yet-to-be released memoir. He takes on former players and bosses, but just as aggressively tackles himself.
NBA Beat: Reaction to Karl’s book no surprise to Kings
Former Kings coach George Karl angers some with his commentary in his new book, “Furious George.” But the Kings got an up-close look at how Karl can offend in his 112-game stint with the team.
Kings’ week includes two home games sandwiched around trip to Portland
The Kings have two home games this week. In between hosting Philadelphia and Memphis, the team travels to Portland for their second matchup with the Trail Blazers in a little over a week.
How the Kings rank among the NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories
How do the Kings compare to the rest of the NBA teams statistically? See here in our photo gallery.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
The Golden State Warriors remain atop the list while the Brooklyn Nets move the bottom spot. Where do the Kings fall?
