Kings’ game plan vs. 76ers

Kings (13-17) vs. 76ers (7-22)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Floor spacing: Anthony Tolliver has played more lately, boosting the Kings with his 3-point shooting. Tolliver and the rest of the Kings must hit 3-pointers to help create driving lanes for guards and room for DeMarcus Cousins in the post.
2. Boogie up top: Cousins’ ability to get the ball at the top of the key and drive by bigs to score or set up teammates was key in Friday’s win at Minnesota. Cousins will have an advantage in that situation against Joel Embiid or Jahlil Okafor.
3. The bench: The Kings have won three straight by finishing games with reserves. Ty Lawson, Garrett Temple and Arron Afflalo have been key on the perimeter.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
76ers
No.
Player
Pos.
14
Sergio Rodriguez
PG
12
Gerald Henderson
SG
33
Robert Covington
SF
21
Joel Embiid
PF
8
Jahlil Okafor
C
Comments