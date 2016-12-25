Kings Blog

December 25, 2016 4:50 PM

Kings’ game plan vs. 76ers

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (13-17) vs. 76ers (7-22)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Floor spacing: Anthony Tolliver has played more lately, boosting the Kings with his 3-point shooting. Tolliver and the rest of the Kings must hit 3-pointers to help create driving lanes for guards and room for DeMarcus Cousins in the post.

2. Boogie up top: Cousins’ ability to get the ball at the top of the key and drive by bigs to score or set up teammates was key in Friday’s win at Minnesota. Cousins will have an advantage in that situation against Joel Embiid or Jahlil Okafor.

3. The bench: The Kings have won three straight by finishing games with reserves. Ty Lawson, Garrett Temple and Arron Afflalo have been key on the perimeter.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

76ers

No.

Player

Pos.

14

Sergio Rodriguez

PG

12

Gerald Henderson

SG

33

Robert Covington

SF

21

Joel Embiid

PF

8

Jahlil Okafor

C

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Tolliver is key, but he credits team for 3rd straight Kings win

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos