Joerger’s latest challenge: Fitting Gay back into Kings’ lineup

Entering Monday, the Kings had won three in a row and four of six while Rudy Gay recovered from a strained right hip flexor.
Gay returned Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center, forcing coach Dave Joerger to juggle his rotation as the team has shown signs of coming together.
Gay, who last played Dec. 12 against the Los Angeles Lakers, is the team’s second-leading scorer with an 18.6-point average. He also was averaging 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
“What is does is it shoves everybody down the line in the rotation as far as who plays,” Joerger said. “It’s very difficult to play (three small forwards) with Rudy starting, so how do you play all three together ... or you steal time from other guys at other positions ?”
The other two small forwards are Matt Barnes and Omri Casspi. And while Gay has been out, Joerger has also relied on a unit in the fourth quarter that is largely DeMarcus Cousins playing with four reserves.
So late in games, Joerger will have to see how he works Gay into the mix, too. Joerger has acknowledged the Kings did have stretches where they struggled to score while Gay was out, so having a second option to go with Cousins would make sense.
While Gay was out, Anthony Tolliver also found his shooting touch from distance, making 13 of 30 3-pointers (43.3 percent), including five 3-pointers in last Friday’s win at Minnesota.
Had Gay, and Casspi who missed time due to illness, had not been out, Tolliver might not have gotten the opportunity to find his shot after struggling to make shots much of the season in sporadic playing time.
“You never want it to be if you’re making shots, you’re playing and if you’re not making shots, you’re not playing, because he wasn’t making shots earlier in the year,” Joerger said. “But we had to try to figure out who should play and who should play with who so we’re back to that. Not enjoyable.”
Any success the Kings have without Gay will only spark more speculation about trades. Gay will opt out of his contract at the end of the season to become an unrestricted free agent.
With the Kings looking at losing him in the offseason with no compensation, there have already been plenty of rumors about whether dealing Gay would be the right decision, regardless of the where the Kings are in the standings.
The Kings have been reluctant to deal Gay for the sake of a deal. Also, even though the Kings have played well recently, only two of the four victories were against teams with winning records (Utah, Memphis).
Both wins were road wins, but there still needs to be more than a six-game sample before concluding the Kings can afford to part with Gay without suitable compensation in return.
In the first half against Philadelphia, Joerger had figured out how to play Gay, Barnes, Casspi and Tolliver. It also helped that Arron Afflalo, who has been a key to the recent success, was out with right elbow sprain, which freed up minutes on the perimeter.
Going forward, it will be Joerger’s “not enjoyable” job to make it all work.
Afflalo sits — Afflalo injured his elbow during the win at Minnesota, but played through the injury, something Joerger praised him for in his postgame news conference.
After being out of the rotation, Afflao has begun to earn Joerger’s trust with the second unit, due in part to his willingness to play defense late in games.
They’re back — All three Kings’ rookies are back with the team after Skal Labissiere and George Papagiannis returned from the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Development League.
Malachi Richardson was the only rookie on the recent two-game road trip.
