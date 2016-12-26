Kings 102, 76ers 100

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds left as the Kings beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-100 Monday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have won a season-best four in a row.
Turning point: Sacramento trailed 80-72 before Rudy Gay led a 13-0 run by scoring nine points.
X-factor: The Kings outscored the 76ers 32-23 in the fourth quarter, extending their streak of 30-point fourth quarters to four.
Records: Kings 14-17; 76ers 7-23
Jason Jones
