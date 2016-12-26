Kings Blog

December 26, 2016 10:15 PM

Kings 102, 76ers 100

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds left as the Kings beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-100 Monday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have won a season-best four in a row.

Turning point: Sacramento trailed 80-72 before Rudy Gay led a 13-0 run by scoring nine points.

X-factor: The Kings outscored the 76ers 32-23 in the fourth quarter, extending their streak of 30-point fourth quarters to four.

Records: Kings 14-17; 76ers 7-23

Jason Jones

Related content

Kings Blog

Comments

 

Videos

Dave Joerger talks about Kings win streak in pregame conference

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos