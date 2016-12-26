Kings hang on against 76ers, win fourth in a row

A statistical look at the Kings’ 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center:
4: Consecutive games the Kings have scored at least 30 points in the fourth quarter.
4: Consecutive wins by the Kings, their most since last season’s five-game winning streak (Jan. 14-Jan. 23).
9: Team-high rebounds by the Kings’ Rudy Gay in his first game after missing six games.
11: Kings’ biggest lead.
12: Points by the Kings’ Gay in the fourth quarter.
17: Points by the Kings’ Gay on 7-of-16 shooting.
30: Points by Cousins.
30: Third-quarter points by the 76ers on 12-of-23 shooting.
32: Fourth-quarter points by the Kings on 9-of-18 shooting.
50: Shooting percentage by both teams in the fourth quarter.
52: Kings’ points in the paint.
52.2: Third-quarter shooting percentage for the 76ers (on 12-of-23 shooting).
52.6: First-quarter shooting percentage for the 76ers (on 10-of-19 shooting).
