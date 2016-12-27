Kings Daily: Winning streak at four games

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings: Gay’s return offers challenge for Joerger
Rudy Gay returns to the lineup for Monday’s meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center, and coach Dave Joerger must integrate his second-leading scorer back into the lineup.
Recap: Cousins, Gay lead the way
Check out the player of the game, turning point and X-factor.
Video: Coach Joerger’s pregame talk about winning streak
Scouting the opponent: Trail Blazers fall short against Raptors
Portland suffers its sixth consecutive loss as Kyle Lowry scores 27 points as Toronto earns its franchise-best seventh consecutive road victory. The Kings will visit Portland on Wednesday.
Kings rise to 17th in rankings roundup
A season-high three-game winning streak last week elevates the Kings to an average ranking of 17.3, according to the six power rankings (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com) sampled in the weekly roundup.
