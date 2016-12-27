Kings Daily: Winning streak at four games

2:10 Dave Joerger on Kings victory against 76ers, Gay first game back Pause

1:19 Kings' DeMarcus Cousins impressed by Philadelphia's Joel Embiid

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

0:39 Ty Lawson says Kings win streak due to, "everyone working together to win"

5:49 Dave Joerger talks about Kings win streak in pregame conference

2:44 Former Kings coach George Karl discusses his firing, future plans and DeMarcus Cousins

7:27 Sacramento Kings GM Vlade Divac explains George Karl firing

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking