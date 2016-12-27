Kings Blog

December 27, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Winning streak at four games

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings: Gay’s return offers challenge for Joerger

Rudy Gay returns to the lineup for Monday’s meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center, and coach Dave Joerger must integrate his second-leading scorer back into the lineup.

Recap: Cousins, Gay lead the way

Scouting the opponent: Trail Blazers fall short against Raptors

Portland suffers its sixth consecutive loss as Kyle Lowry scores 27 points as Toronto earns its franchise-best seventh consecutive road victory. The Kings will visit Portland on Wednesday.

Kings rise to 17th in rankings roundup

A season-high three-game winning streak last week elevates the Kings to an average ranking of 17.3, according to the six power rankings (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com) sampled in the weekly roundup.

