An unusually ecstatic DeMarcus Cousins talks to media about his 55-point night and the bizarre occurrences in the final minute of the Kings 126-121 victory over Portland on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. With only 35-seconds left in the game, Cousins was ejected for receiving a second technical foul during his celebration of a made field-goal that put the Kings ahead for good and also drawing a foul on Portland's Mason Plumlee for a possible three-point play. The officials huddled together and decided to rescind the second technical, allowing Cousins to return to the floor and finish the victory with his teammates.