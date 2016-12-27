Ty Lawson says Kings win streak due to, "everyone working together to win"

Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson said that the Kings are playing differently now than at the beginning of the season. During the recent stretch of victories, now a 4-game win streak, after winning 102-100 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Golden 1 Center, players are working with one another, talking to eachother and everyone is working together to win.
Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Dave Joerger: 'Ty Lawson was terrific'

Kings coach Dave Joerger rode the bench, along with 55 points from DeMarcus Cousins, to Tuesday night’s win over Portland. And with the game about to get out of hand Wednesday, he went back to the second unit to save Sacramento.

Coach Joerger responds to discipline of Cousins, time to move on

Sacramento Kings coach David Joerger meets with members of the media before the start of their game against the Portland Trailblazers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Reporters asked Joerger how he felt regarding the discipline of forward DeMarcus Cousins, to which he quickly answered, "I didn't think it was an issue to begin with...we dealt with it...I have said all I am going to say on it, and so has DeMarcus, and so we roll on..."

An elated Cousins on his 55-point night and bizarre final minute

An unusually ecstatic DeMarcus Cousins talks to media about his 55-point night and the bizarre occurrences in the final minute of the Kings 126-121 victory over Portland on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. With only 35-seconds left in the game, Cousins was ejected for receiving a second technical foul during his celebration of a made field-goal that put the Kings ahead for good and also drawing a foul on Portland's Mason Plumlee for a possible three-point play. The officials huddled together and decided to rescind the second technical, allowing Cousins to return to the floor and finish the victory with his teammates.

Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins talks to media following the Kings latest loss in Dallas on Sunday, December 18, 2016. The Kings offense struggled throughtout the night due to another slow start, resulting in a double digit deficit at halftime, and players taking a high volume of quick shots instead of increasing ball movement to explore, second, third or fourth options, say Cousins.

