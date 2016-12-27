Kings Blog
Ty Lawson says Kings win streak due to, "everyone working together to win"
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson said that the Kings are playing differently now than at the beginning of the season. During the recent stretch of victories, now a 4-game win streak, after winning 102-100 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Golden 1 Center, players are working with one another, talking to eachother and everyone is working together to win.Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee