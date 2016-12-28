Kings Daily: Streaking Kings in tune now

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Harmony plays a part in four-game win streak
The Kings are riding a season-high four-game win streak that has helped unify the team. Players even belted out songs on a flight home from Minnesota.
Ailene Voisin: Lawson’s quiet on- and off-court comeback
After playing with three teams the previous two seasons, veteran point guard Ty Lawson signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Kings during the offseason. A top-five assists leader early in his career, Lawson has teamed with Darren Collison to solidify the team’s point guard position
Video: Cousins impressed by 76ers’ Embiid
Game plan: Kings vs. Trail Blazers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Comments