December 28, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Streaking Kings in tune now

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Harmony plays a part in four-game win streak

The Kings are riding a season-high four-game win streak that has helped unify the team. Players even belted out songs on a flight home from Minnesota.

Ailene Voisin: Lawson’s quiet on- and off-court comeback

After playing with three teams the previous two seasons, veteran point guard Ty Lawson signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Kings during the offseason. A top-five assists leader early in his career, Lawson has teamed with Darren Collison to solidify the team’s point guard position

Video: Cousins impressed by 76ers’ Embiid

Game plan: Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dave Joerger on Kings victory against 76ers, Gay first game back

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

