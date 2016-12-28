Kings Blog

December 28, 2016 9:42 PM

Kings’ winning streak ends at hands of Trail Blazers

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: C.J. McCollum had 20 points and seven assists as the Portland Trail Blazers ended the Kings’ four-game winning streak with a 102-89 victory Wednesday night at Moda Center. Six players scored in double figures for the Trail Blazers, who stopped a six-game skid. DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Kings.

Turning point: A slow start doomed the Kings, who trailed 30-21 after the first quarter and never recovered. Portland’s lead grew to 20 in the second half.

X-factor: Offensive inconsistency continued for Sacramento’s starting backcourt, which was outscored 33-11. Ben McLemore and Darren Collison combined to shoot 4 of 16.

Injuries: The Kings’ Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Arron Afflalo (strained right elbow) and Portland’s Damian Lillard (sprained ankle) sat out.

Records: Kings 14-18; Trail Blazers 14-20

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento Kings Garrett Temple on closing out games after victory vs 76ers

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos