December 29, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Blazers end win streak at 4

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Cousins’ 28 points not enough in loss to Portland

C.J. McCollum has 20 points and seven assists as the Portland Trail Blazers end the Kings’ four-game winning streak with a 102-89 victory Wednesday night at Moda Center. Six players score in double figures for the Trail Blazers, who stop a six-game skid. DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Kings, who trailed 30-21 after the first quarter and never recovered.

Climb to 8th in West changes player chatter

The chatter in the Kings’ locker room has changed during the last week. The players wondered how the Portland Trail Blazers were doing and whether the Denver Nuggets won. That’s because entering Wednesday night’s game against the Trail Blazers at Moda Center, the Kings were eighth in the Western Conference with a 14-17 record.

Scouting the opponent: Grizzlies fall to Celtics

Avery Bradley scores 23 points and Isaiah Thomas has 21 points and seven assists in the Celtics’ 113-103 victory Tuesday over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Kings’ opponent on Saturday.

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos