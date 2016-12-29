Kings Daily: Blazers end win streak at 4

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Cousins’ 28 points not enough in loss to Portland
C.J. McCollum has 20 points and seven assists as the Portland Trail Blazers end the Kings’ four-game winning streak with a 102-89 victory Wednesday night at Moda Center. Six players score in double figures for the Trail Blazers, who stop a six-game skid. DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Kings, who trailed 30-21 after the first quarter and never recovered.
Climb to 8th in West changes player chatter
The chatter in the Kings’ locker room has changed during the last week. The players wondered how the Portland Trail Blazers were doing and whether the Denver Nuggets won. That’s because entering Wednesday night’s game against the Trail Blazers at Moda Center, the Kings were eighth in the Western Conference with a 14-17 record.
Scouting the opponent: Grizzlies fall to Celtics
Avery Bradley scores 23 points and Isaiah Thomas has 21 points and seven assists in the Celtics’ 113-103 victory Tuesday over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Kings’ opponent on Saturday.
