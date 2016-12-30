Kings Daily: Home stretch a Golden 1

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings: Home is where the heart is
The Kings will play eight of their next nine games at Golden 1 Center after playing 12 of 16 on the road.
Memphis routs Oklahoma City
Memphis, Saturday’s opponent for the Kings, gets 25 points from Marc Gasol as the Grizzlies rip Oklahoma City 114-80.
Cavaliers hold off Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 32 points and Kevin Love has 30 to lead Cleveland past visiting Boston.
Third is a charm for Charlotte
The Hornets outscore the Miami Heat 31-17 in the third quarter, paving the way for a 91-82 victory.
Blocks raising big bucks
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks vowed to donate $500 to a New York-area youth basketball organization for each block he has this season. The total is $43,000 so far.
