Kings Blog

December 30, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Home stretch a Golden 1

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings: Home is where the heart is

The Kings will play eight of their next nine games at Golden 1 Center after playing 12 of 16 on the road.

Memphis routs Oklahoma City

Memphis, Saturday’s opponent for the Kings, gets 25 points from Marc Gasol as the Grizzlies rip Oklahoma City 114-80.

Cavaliers hold off Celtics

Kyrie Irving scores 32 points and Kevin Love has 30 to lead Cleveland past visiting Boston.

Third is a charm for Charlotte

The Hornets outscore the Miami Heat 31-17 in the third quarter, paving the way for a 91-82 victory.

Blocks raising big bucks

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks vowed to donate $500 to a New York-area youth basketball organization for each block he has this season. The total is $43,000 so far.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins doesn't see loss at Portland as reason to be 'negative'

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos