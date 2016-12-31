Kings Blog

December 31, 2016 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: A throwback to bigger times

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings, Grizzlies rely on big men in small-ball era

The center may not be the focus as in decades past, but good luck finding a coach who wouldn’t latch onto a versatile post player. Saturday’s game between the Kings and Memphis at Golden 1 Center will include four prominent frontcourt players, including perhaps the two best bigs in the league.

Game plan: Kings vs. Grizzlies

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Scouting the opponent: December to remember for Memphis

Memphis has won 10 games in December for the first time. Can the Kings stop the Grizzlies from adding to that record? Against Oklahoma City on Thursday, Marc Gasol scored 25 points in leading Memphis to a 114-80 victory.

