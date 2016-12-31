Kings Daily: A throwback to bigger times

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings, Grizzlies rely on big men in small-ball era
The center may not be the focus as in decades past, but good luck finding a coach who wouldn’t latch onto a versatile post player. Saturday’s game between the Kings and Memphis at Golden 1 Center will include four prominent frontcourt players, including perhaps the two best bigs in the league.
Game plan: Kings vs. Grizzlies
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Scouting the opponent: December to remember for Memphis
Memphis has won 10 games in December for the first time. Can the Kings stop the Grizzlies from adding to that record? Against Oklahoma City on Thursday, Marc Gasol scored 25 points in leading Memphis to a 114-80 victory.
