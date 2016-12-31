Memphis’ 3rd-quarter run buries Sacramento

Player of the game: Memphis point guard Mike Conley scored a team-high 22 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 112-98 win over the Kings on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Six Grizzlies scored in double figures as the team set a franchise record with 17 3-pointers.
Turning point: The Grizzlies opened the third quarter on a 20-6 run and lead 70-51.
X-factor: The Grizzlies aren’t known for their offense but broke the game open with the 3-point shot. JaMychal Green and Vince Carter made four 3-pointers each.
Injuries: The Kings’ Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Arron Afflalo (strained right elbow) were out. Ty Lawson left the game after inadvertent head-to-head contact with Memphis guard Tony Allen. X-rays were inconclusive, and a CAT scan was scheduled to rule out a facial fracture.
Records: Kings 14-19; Grizzlies 22-14
Jason Jones
