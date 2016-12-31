Kings Blog

December 31, 2016 5:46 PM

Memphis’ 3rd-quarter run buries Sacramento

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Player of the game: Memphis point guard Mike Conley scored a team-high 22 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 112-98 win over the Kings on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Six Grizzlies scored in double figures as the team set a franchise record with 17 3-pointers.

Turning point: The Grizzlies opened the third quarter on a 20-6 run and lead 70-51.

X-factor: The Grizzlies aren’t known for their offense but broke the game open with the 3-point shot. JaMychal Green and Vince Carter made four 3-pointers each.

Injuries: The Kings’ Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Arron Afflalo (strained right elbow) were out. Ty Lawson left the game after inadvertent head-to-head contact with Memphis guard Tony Allen. X-rays were inconclusive, and a CAT scan was scheduled to rule out a facial fracture.

Records: Kings 14-19; Grizzlies 22-14

Jason Jones

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins doesn't see loss at Portland as reason to be 'negative'

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos