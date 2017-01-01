Kings Daily: Grizzlies thrive on 3-ball

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings torched from 3-point line in loss to Grizzlies
The Kings allow the Memphis Grizzlies to make a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in a 112-98 loss on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have given up at least 15 3-pointers in a game four times this season.
Voisin: Kings need speedy Collison to kick in new gear in new year
Kings veteran point guard Darren Collison is still adapting to coach Dave Joerger’s structured offense. The Kings don’t need Collison to be Superman. They just need him to be effective consistently.
Kings have headache at shooting guard
Garrett Temple is the Kings’ most consistent shooting guard, but coach Dave Joerger prefers to bring him off the bench. Arron Afflalo and Ben McLemore have provided little help as the starting 2-guards.
Kings hope to strike gold on road before long homestand
The Kings have three games this week, starting with a road tilt Tuesday against the Nuggets. They’ll start a seven-game homestand the next day against the Heat and welcome the Clippers back to Golden 1 Center on Friday.
Video: Cousins ‘tired of excuses’ after Saturday’s loss
DeMarcus Cousins says the Kings “took a step back” Saturday and team members need to hold themselves accountable.
NBA Beat: Timberwolves learning the hard way
With Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine, Minnesota appears to have the makings of a dominant team. But the Timberwolves find there are no teachers quite like experience and losing.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
The Golden State Warriors remain atop the list while the Brooklyn Nets are still in the cellar. Where do the Kings fall?
