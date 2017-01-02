Kings Daily: Team must make presence felt

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Furillo: Kings need to make presence felt
Said Kings coach Dave Joerger about the team’s home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. “They didn’t feel us at any point.” The coach says he has a plan to make the Kings’ presence better felt, and he intends to play some of the different, younger cards in his hand.
Voisin: Kings need speedy Collison to kick in new gear
Kings veteran point guard Darren Collison is still adapting to coach Dave Joerger’s structured offense. The Kings don’t need Collison to be Superman. They just need him to be effective consistently.
Kings hope to strike gold on road before long homestand
The Kings have three games this week, starting with a road tilt Tuesday in Denver. They’ll start a seven-game homestand the next day against the Heat and welcome the Clippers back to Golden 1 Center on Friday.
Kings have headache at shooting guard
Garrett Temple is the Kings’ most consistent shooting guard, but coach Dave Joerger prefers to bring him off the bench. Arron Afflalo and Ben McLemore have provided little help as the starting 2-guards.
Comments