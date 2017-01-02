Kings Blog

January 2, 2017 5:08 PM

Kings eye playoffs as new year begins

Kings (14-19) at Nuggets (14-19)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Pepsi Center, Denver

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. The pressure to win: It’s only January, but the Kings are aware of teams they must overcome to make the playoffs. Last week in a similar situation, Sacramento lost at Portland.

2. Take away the comfort zone: The Kings have dropped two straight games, allowing their opponents to settle in on offense too easily. Sacramento must be aggressive defensively from the start and avoid depending on the bench.

3. Fresh legs: Sacramento has not played since Saturday afternoon. Denver played at Golden State on Monday night. The Kings should come out with fire.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Nuggets

No.

Player

Pos.

0

Emmanuel Mudiay

PG

14

Gary Harris

SG

21

Wilson Chandler

SF

8

Danilo Gallinari

PF

15

Nikola Jokic

C

