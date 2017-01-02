Kings eye playoffs as new year begins

Kings (14-19) at Nuggets (14-19)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Pepsi Center, Denver
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. The pressure to win: It’s only January, but the Kings are aware of teams they must overcome to make the playoffs. Last week in a similar situation, Sacramento lost at Portland.
2. Take away the comfort zone: The Kings have dropped two straight games, allowing their opponents to settle in on offense too easily. Sacramento must be aggressive defensively from the start and avoid depending on the bench.
3. Fresh legs: Sacramento has not played since Saturday afternoon. Denver played at Golden State on Monday night. The Kings should come out with fire.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Nuggets
No.
Player
Pos.
0
Emmanuel Mudiay
PG
14
Gary Harris
SG
21
Wilson Chandler
SF
8
Danilo Gallinari
PF
15
Nikola Jokic
C
