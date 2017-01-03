Kings Blog

January 3, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Playoffs eyed as 2017 begins

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Game plan: Kings vs. Nuggets

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game, the Kings’ first of 2017, at Denver.

Scouting the opponent: Denver falls at Golden State

Draymond Green’s putback with 28.9 seconds left gives him the final rebound for his second triple-double of the season. Green has 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors top the Denver Nuggets 127-119 on Monday. The Kings visit Denver on Tuesday.

Kings slip to 19th in rankings roundup

A 1-2 week in which the Kings’ four-game winning streak ended dropped them to an average ranking of 19th in the NBA power rankings roundup.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins is 'tired of excuses' after Kings' 112-98 loss to Grizzlies

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos