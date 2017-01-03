Kings Daily: Playoffs eyed as 2017 begins

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Game plan: Kings vs. Nuggets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game, the Kings’ first of 2017, at Denver.
Scouting the opponent: Denver falls at Golden State
Draymond Green’s putback with 28.9 seconds left gives him the final rebound for his second triple-double of the season. Green has 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors top the Denver Nuggets 127-119 on Monday. The Kings visit Denver on Tuesday.
Kings slip to 19th in rankings roundup
A 1-2 week in which the Kings’ four-game winning streak ended dropped them to an average ranking of 19th in the NBA power rankings roundup.
Comments