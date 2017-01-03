Kings begin homestand Wednesday against Heat

Kings (14-19) vs. Heat (10-25)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Attack the rim: Miami center Hassan Whiteside, one of the league’s better shot blockers and rebounders, is sidelined because of an eye injury. The Kings should get into the paint to exploit his absence.
2. Point guard minutes: The Kings need a good game from Darren Collison, especially because Ty Lawson has blurred vision after suffering a sinus fracture Saturday. If Lawson cannot play, Collison is the only healthy point guard, with Garrett Temple serving as an emergency backup.
3. Fourth-quarter energy: Injury-riddled Miami will be playing its third game in four nights. Even if Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) is unavailable, the Kings should have enough to beat the Heat if the game is close late.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Heat
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Goran Dragic
PG
0
Josh Richardson
SG
17
Rodney McGruder
SF
5
Luke Babbitt
PF
35
Willie Reed
C
Comments