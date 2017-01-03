Kings Blog

January 3, 2017

Kings begin homestand Wednesday against Heat

Kings (14-19) vs. Heat (10-25)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Attack the rim: Miami center Hassan Whiteside, one of the league’s better shot blockers and rebounders, is sidelined because of an eye injury. The Kings should get into the paint to exploit his absence.

2. Point guard minutes: The Kings need a good game from Darren Collison, especially because Ty Lawson has blurred vision after suffering a sinus fracture Saturday. If Lawson cannot play, Collison is the only healthy point guard, with Garrett Temple serving as an emergency backup.

3. Fourth-quarter energy: Injury-riddled Miami will be playing its third game in four nights. Even if Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) is unavailable, the Kings should have enough to beat the Heat if the game is close late.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Heat

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Goran Dragic

PG

0

Josh Richardson

SG

17

Rodney McGruder

SF

5

Luke Babbitt

PF

35

Willie Reed

C

