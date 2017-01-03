Collison, Cousins lead way as Kings end two-game skid

Player of the game: Darren Collison scored a season-high 26 points and added seven assists as the Kings ended a two-game losing streak with a 120-113 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Pepsi Center. The Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points, six rebounds and six assists. Sacramento shot 52.3 percent and committed just eight turnovers to overcome Denver’s 47.4 percent shooting (18 for 38) from 3-point range.
Turning point: Denver closed within 98-95 with 9:11 to play, but the Kings outscored the Nuggets 22-13 over the next eight minutes.
X-factor: Two Kings stepped up to fill a void on offense caused by injuries. Arron Afflalo, who missed the previous three games because of a strained right elbow, had 19 points off the bench, and Kosta Koufos had 18 points.
Injuries: The Kings’ Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Ty Lawson (hemorrhage of the right eye) were out.
Records: Kings 15-19; Nuggets 14-21
