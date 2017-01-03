Kings Blog

January 3, 2017 8:41 PM

Collison, Cousins lead way as Kings end two-game skid

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Darren Collison scored a season-high 26 points and added seven assists as the Kings ended a two-game losing streak with a 120-113 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Pepsi Center. The Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points, six rebounds and six assists. Sacramento shot 52.3 percent and committed just eight turnovers to overcome Denver’s 47.4 percent shooting (18 for 38) from 3-point range.

Turning point: Denver closed within 98-95 with 9:11 to play, but the Kings outscored the Nuggets 22-13 over the next eight minutes.

X-factor: Two Kings stepped up to fill a void on offense caused by injuries. Arron Afflalo, who missed the previous three games because of a strained right elbow, had 19 points off the bench, and Kosta Koufos had 18 points.

Injuries: The Kings’ Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Ty Lawson (hemorrhage of the right eye) were out.

Records: Kings 15-19; Nuggets 14-21

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins is 'tired of excuses' after Kings' 112-98 loss to Grizzlies

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos