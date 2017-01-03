Kings start 2017 with skid-busting win in Denver

A statistical look at the Kings’ 120-113 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at the Pepsi Center:
2: Losses by the Kings in their previous two games.
7: Advantage the Kings (15) held over the Nuggets (7) in second-chance points.
7: Team-high assists by the Kings’ Darren Collison.
8: Points by the Kings’ Garrett Temple on 4-of-7 shooting in the fourth quarter. They were his only points.
10: Advantage the Kings (50) held over the Nuggets (40) in points in the paint.
15: Wins by the Kings in 34 games. They had 15 wins in 36 games last season.
16: Advantage the Kings’ starters (23) had in points over the Nuggets’ starters (7) in the second quarter.
16: Kings’ largest lead of the game.
17: Points by the Kings’ bench on 7-of-12 shooting) in the fourth quarter.
18: Season-high points by the Kings’ Kosta Koufos on 8-of-9 shooting.
18: Season-high made 3-point shots by the Nuggets. Danilo Gallinari and Darrell Arthur each made four.
19: Season-high points by the Kings’ Arron Afflalo on 8-of-11 shooting.
26: Season-high points by the Kings’ Collison on 10-of-16 shooting.
31: Game-high points by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins, his 16th game this season with at least 30 points.
65.0: Kings’ shooting percentage in the third quarter (13 of 20), but were still outscored 37-34.
