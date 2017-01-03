Kings Blog

January 3, 2017 9:50 PM

Kings start 2017 with skid-busting win in Denver

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 120-113 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at the Pepsi Center:

2: Losses by the Kings in their previous two games.

7: Advantage the Kings (15) held over the Nuggets (7) in second-chance points.

7: Team-high assists by the Kings’ Darren Collison.

8: Points by the Kings’ Garrett Temple on 4-of-7 shooting in the fourth quarter. They were his only points.

10: Advantage the Kings (50) held over the Nuggets (40) in points in the paint.

15: Wins by the Kings in 34 games. They had 15 wins in 36 games last season.

16: Advantage the Kings’ starters (23) had in points over the Nuggets’ starters (7) in the second quarter.

16: Kings’ largest lead of the game.

17: Points by the Kings’ bench on 7-of-12 shooting) in the fourth quarter.

18: Season-high points by the Kings’ Kosta Koufos on 8-of-9 shooting.

18: Season-high made 3-point shots by the Nuggets. Danilo Gallinari and Darrell Arthur each made four.

19: Season-high points by the Kings’ Arron Afflalo on 8-of-11 shooting.

26: Season-high points by the Kings’ Collison on 10-of-16 shooting.

31: Game-high points by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins, his 16th game this season with at least 30 points.

65.0: Kings’ shooting percentage in the third quarter (13 of 20), but were still outscored 37-34.

View the box score

View a gallery

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins is 'tired of excuses' after Kings' 112-98 loss to Grizzlies

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos