January 4, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Collison has 26 in road win

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings: Cousins, Koufos turn in big games against Nuggets

Darren Collison scores 26 points, reaching double figures for the second game in a row after failing to do so in the previous six games, and the Kings top Denver 120-113 to end a two-game losing streak. Kosta Koufos and Aaron Afflalo also had season-high point totals to help back DeMarcus Cousins’ 31 points. The Kings will have little time to enjoy this win with the Miami Heat visiting on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Notes: Lawson a late scratch against Denver

Kings guard Ty Lawson was set to play Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. But during warmups, he had blurred vision in his right eye. Lawson also suffered a sinus fracture Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Game plan: Kings vs. Heat

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Scouting the opponent: Short-handed Heat fall to Suns

The Phoenix Suns end a 12-game losing streak to the Miami Heat, who was missing six players, not including Chris Bosh, who has yet to play this season. Phoenix had not beaten Miami since Nov. 3, 2009.

Crunching the numbers of Kings’ win over Nuggets

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ 120-113 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at the Pepsi Center.

Sports Videos