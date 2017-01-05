Kings Daily: Heat too much down stretch

4:30 Kings coach Dave Joerger looks for improvement as homestand begins Pause

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

0:53 Are streetcars faster than pedestrians?

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:20 Video promoting Sacramento's vibe is released

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change