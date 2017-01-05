Kings Blog

January 5, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Heat too much down stretch

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Tyler Johnson, Heat burn Kings

Johnson’s late three-point play helps propel the Miami Heat to a 107-102 win over the Kings.

Afflalo settling in

Kings guard Arron Afflalo is accepting his role as a valuable backup.

Scouting the opponent: Clippers rally to beat Grizzlies

Austin Rivers rallies the Clippers past Memphis with 28 points. The Clippers visit Golden 1 Center on Friday.

Warriors keep rolling

Steph Curry scores 35 points and Kevin Durant has 30 as the Warriors top Portland 125-117.

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos