Kings have another shot at injury-depleted team vs. Clippers

Kings (15-20) vs. Clippers (24-14)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Ready at start: When you dig a double-digit hole, it’s hard to win. The Kings learned that the hard way again by losing to depleted Miami on Wednesday. The Kings cannot win if they wait until the second quarter to start playing defense.
2. Willing to play small: Injuries have forced the Clippers to play with a small lineup. The Kings might have to ditch their normal starting lineup quickly to avoid another slow start.
3. Shooting guard production: Ben McLemore is struggling, much as Arron Afflalo did, as the Kings’ starting shooting guard. How long will coach Dave Joerger stick with McLemore before turning to Afflalo or Garrett Temple?
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Clippers
No.
Player
Pos.
2
Raymond Felton
PG
4
J.J. Redick
SG
25
Austin Rivers
SF
12
Luc Mbah a Moute
PF
6
DeAndre Jordan
C
Comments