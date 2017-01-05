Kings Blog

Kings have another shot at injury-depleted team vs. Clippers

Kings (15-20) vs. Clippers (24-14)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Ready at start: When you dig a double-digit hole, it’s hard to win. The Kings learned that the hard way again by losing to depleted Miami on Wednesday. The Kings cannot win if they wait until the second quarter to start playing defense.

2. Willing to play small: Injuries have forced the Clippers to play with a small lineup. The Kings might have to ditch their normal starting lineup quickly to avoid another slow start.

3. Shooting guard production: Ben McLemore is struggling, much as Arron Afflalo did, as the Kings’ starting shooting guard. How long will coach Dave Joerger stick with McLemore before turning to Afflalo or Garrett Temple?

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Clippers

No.

Player

Pos.

2

Raymond Felton

PG

4

J.J. Redick

SG

25

Austin Rivers

SF

12

Luc Mbah a Moute

PF

6

DeAndre Jordan

C

