January 6, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Time to bring the energy

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Effort and intensity will be key vs. Clips

The Los Angeles Clippers limp into Golden 1 Center on Friday without two starters, but the Kings cannot afford to come out flat.

Game plan: Kings vs. Clippers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rockets overcome Westbrook’s big night

Oklahoma City’s Michael Westbrook scores 49 points, but Houston wins by two points at home.

 
DeMarcus Cousins after Kings 107-102 loss to Heat

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos