January 6, 2017 10:22 PM

Paul returns from injury, comes up big late as Clippers top Kings

Player of the game: Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists and forced a key turnover late as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Kings 106-98 Friday night at Golden 1 Center for their third straight victory. Paul had missed the previous eight games because of a hamstring injury.

Turning point: The Kings trailed 100-98 after forcing a turnover with 40.7 seconds to play. But on their ensuing possession, Paul stole DeMarcus Cousins’ pass intended for Rudy Gay and made two free throws to put the game away.

X-factor: The Kings continue to be hurt by 3-pointers. They gave up 13 in 31 attempts (41.9 percent) and made just 9 of 30 (30.0 percent).

Records: Kings 15-21; Clippers 25-14

Kings coach Dave Joerger looking ahead to Sacramento's game against the Los Angeles Clippers

Sports Videos