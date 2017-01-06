Paul returns from injury, comes up big late as Clippers top Kings

Player of the game: Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists and forced a key turnover late as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Kings 106-98 Friday night at Golden 1 Center for their third straight victory. Paul had missed the previous eight games because of a hamstring injury.
Turning point: The Kings trailed 100-98 after forcing a turnover with 40.7 seconds to play. But on their ensuing possession, Paul stole DeMarcus Cousins’ pass intended for Rudy Gay and made two free throws to put the game away.
X-factor: The Kings continue to be hurt by 3-pointers. They gave up 13 in 31 attempts (41.9 percent) and made just 9 of 30 (30.0 percent).
Records: Kings 15-21; Clippers 25-14
