January 7, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: A winning lineup? It’s a start

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings start strong after shuffle but can’t finish

The Kings go to a smaller starting lineup Friday and play better early, but could not make the plays needed late in a 106-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. A late turnover by DeMarcus Cousins costs the Kings a chance to tie the score in the final seconds.

Kings, Clippers develop mutual dislike

The Kings and Los Angeles Clippers aren’t rivals in the sense of having a heated history based on past playoff series. Yet many of their encounters in recent seasons have had a level of animosity that have made for some entertaining moments. It always seems the mind games are at another level when the teams meet.

Scouting the opponent: Warriors lose 24-point lead, stunned by Grizzlies

Golden State squanders Stephen Curry's 40 points with an awful fourth quarter and watches Mike Conley knock down a key jumper with 55 seconds left in OT. The Kings host the Warriors on Sunday.

Dave Joerger on Kings loss to Clippers

Sports Videos