Kings Daily: A winning lineup? It’s a start

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings start strong after shuffle but can’t finish
The Kings go to a smaller starting lineup Friday and play better early, but could not make the plays needed late in a 106-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. A late turnover by DeMarcus Cousins costs the Kings a chance to tie the score in the final seconds.
Kings, Clippers develop mutual dislike
The Kings and Los Angeles Clippers aren’t rivals in the sense of having a heated history based on past playoff series. Yet many of their encounters in recent seasons have had a level of animosity that have made for some entertaining moments. It always seems the mind games are at another level when the teams meet.
Scouting the opponent: Warriors lose 24-point lead, stunned by Grizzlies
Golden State squanders Stephen Curry's 40 points with an awful fourth quarter and watches Mike Conley knock down a key jumper with 55 seconds left in OT. The Kings host the Warriors on Sunday.
Comments